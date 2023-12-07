MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $640,000 in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $157,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 4.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 68.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33,477 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 11.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CXM opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.00, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprinklr had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,926,795.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $247,166.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,926,795.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total transaction of $43,331.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,893.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 782,503 shares of company stock worth $11,208,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

