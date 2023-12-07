Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Gap Down to $73.94

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.94, but opened at $69.50. Merit Medical Systems shares last traded at $67.10, with a volume of 117,026 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $315.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.25 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $37,702,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1,150.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 572,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 526,385 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,895,695 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,881,000 after purchasing an additional 520,423 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,834,000 after acquiring an additional 456,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after acquiring an additional 427,712 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

