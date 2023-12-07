McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MGRC opened at $101.29 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.45 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. McGrath RentCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About McGrath RentCorp

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.