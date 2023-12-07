Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 97.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,673 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

M opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.97. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $837,040.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

