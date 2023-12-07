Lowland (LWI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on January 31st

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Lowland Price Performance
LWI stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.48) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £316.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3,900.00 and a beta of 1.08. Lowland has a 12 month low of GBX 103.25 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.
About Lowland
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lowland
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lowland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.