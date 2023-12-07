Lowland (LWI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on January 31st

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LWI stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.48) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 110.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £316.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3,900.00 and a beta of 1.08. Lowland has a 12 month low of GBX 103.25 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.71). The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

