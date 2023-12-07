Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share by the transportation company on Friday, January 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Landstar System has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Landstar System has a payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Landstar System to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $178.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $160.05 and a 1-year high of $208.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Landstar System will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Landstar System by 150.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $205,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. UBS Group began coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on Landstar System

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.