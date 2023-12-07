La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

La-Z-Boy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. La-Z-Boy has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect La-Z-Boy to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of LZB opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $30.11. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $36.82.

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.33 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Janet Kerr sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $141,400.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 39.4% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 540.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

