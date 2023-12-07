Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,619,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.71% of Kyndryl worth $21,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,505,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,314,000 after purchasing an additional 151,135 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Kyndryl by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kyndryl by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Kyndryl by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 104,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

KD stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.55. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

