Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 649 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 105.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth $482,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.55, for a total transaction of $4,305,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569,876 shares in the company, valued at $288,670,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.81, for a total value of $905,850.38. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,408,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,659,208.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,850 shares of company stock worth $20,886,509. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.10.

HubSpot Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $497.79 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.99 and a 52 week high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.28 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $457.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

