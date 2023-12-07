John F. Crowley Sells 6,043 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 6,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $66,956.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 883,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,404.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.61% and a negative return on equity of 147.61%. The business had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 45,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,803,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,757,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.