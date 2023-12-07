J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

NYSE SJM opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -692.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $107.33 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -2,494.12%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

