ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

ITEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from ITEX’s previous dividend of $0.10.

ITEX stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. ITEX has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.44.

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars.

