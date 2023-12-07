iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stock Position Cut by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $123.86 on Thursday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $138.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.06 and a 200-day moving average of $124.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1532 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

