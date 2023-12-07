Invesco Select Glo Eq Inc (IVPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Invesco Select Glo Eq Inc (LON:IVPGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON IVPG opened at GBX 247.90 ($3.13) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 236.07. Invesco Select Glo Eq has a 52-week low of GBX 216 ($2.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.60 ($3.27). The company has a market cap of £62.35 million and a PE ratio of 3,541.43.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

