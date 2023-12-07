Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Stock Position Increased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 18,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 490,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $9,783,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $20.44.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

