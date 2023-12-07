Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 150,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 253,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $80.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.51. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.23 and a 12 month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,201 shares in the company, valued at $176,674.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 556,057 shares of company stock worth $48,819,378. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

