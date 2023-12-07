Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 19.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 259,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.92. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 893.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.49%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.