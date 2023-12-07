Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 target price on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.27.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$6.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.46. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$669.09 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

