Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 70.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 60.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,664 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Price Performance

GTLS stock opened at $121.83 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.44 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $137.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -80.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.33). Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $897.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $167.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.64.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Further Reading

