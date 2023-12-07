Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,628 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 39.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,447,000 after acquiring an additional 781,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,336,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,386.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 341,075 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $15,773,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $149,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,934 shares in the company, valued at $938,831.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

View Our Latest Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE PBH opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.96 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $286.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.13 million. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.