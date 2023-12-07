Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,314 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Independent Bank Price Performance

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $59.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In other news, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Independent Bank news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,251.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

