Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 35,484 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 241.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,704.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $1,172,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,704.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 460,322 shares of company stock worth $8,825,672. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TOST opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.56. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.32.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

