Herc Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.6325 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

Herc has a dividend payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Herc to earn $13.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI opened at $120.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Herc has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $162.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.10). Herc had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRI. KeyCorp downgraded Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herc in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 3,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $393,782.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,619,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Herc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Herc by 363.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Herc by 95.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Herc by 227.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 704 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

