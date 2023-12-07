HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

HealthStream Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $782.87 million, a PE ratio of 60.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.36. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities started coverage on HealthStream in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthStream

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 31.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthStream by 26.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 1,281.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

