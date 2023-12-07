Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 70,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 37,725 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 220,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HALO shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

