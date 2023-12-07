Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG)

Analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PSTG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PSTG opened at $31.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.38, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.14. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.