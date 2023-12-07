Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gooch & Housego Trading Down 4.0 %

GHH opened at GBX 522.02 ($6.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm has a market cap of £134.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,600.00 and a beta of 1.04. Gooch & Housego has a 12 month low of GBX 415 ($5.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 670 ($8.46). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 511.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 546.84.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.