Gooch & Housego PLC (GHH) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Gooch & Housego Trading Down 4.0 %
GHH opened at GBX 522.02 ($6.59) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.12. The firm has a market cap of £134.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13,600.00 and a beta of 1.04. Gooch & Housego has a 12 month low of GBX 415 ($5.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 670 ($8.46). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 511.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 546.84.
Gooch & Housego Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gooch & Housego
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.