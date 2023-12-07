Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $227.45 million and $83,180.27 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016630 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,179.50 or 1.00036470 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009804 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007893 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a token. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

