FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Boosted by Zacks Research

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lyft in a report released on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will earn ($0.86) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.96). The consensus estimate for Lyft’s current full-year earnings is ($0.78) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lyft’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 170.63% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LYFT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.02.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lyft

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.86. Lyft has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $18.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennicott Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter worth about $33,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lyft by 77.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,588 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $168,808.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,422,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,065,128.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $230,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 301,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 14,952 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $168,808.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,422,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,128.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock worth $942,471. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.