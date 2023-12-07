FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.41). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.08) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The company had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million.

TVTX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.62.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $586.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Travere Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after purchasing an additional 40,555 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 731,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,091 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $25,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,257 shares in the company, valued at $662,120.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

