Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 41.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $174.75 on Thursday. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $120.00 and a 1-year high of $176.48. The stock has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FERG. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,358.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ferguson

In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $434,999.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $509,612.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Michael Murphy sold 17,978 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $2,961,156.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,158.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,703 shares of company stock worth $4,563,008 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,497,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,283,000 after purchasing an additional 122,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 5,880.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

