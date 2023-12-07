Experian plc (EXPGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on February 2nd

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.1675 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Experian Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Experian has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Experian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

