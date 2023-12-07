Eversource Energy (ES) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 59.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.1%.

NYSE ES opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

