Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ASP Isotopes Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASPI)

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for ASP Isotopes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 5th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle forecasts that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ASP Isotopes’ FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASPI opened at $2.04 on Thursday. ASP Isotopes has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53.

In other ASP Isotopes news, Director Todd Wider purchased 94,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $91,050.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 494,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,050.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPI. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes during the 1st quarter worth about $2,702,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ASP Isotopes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry.

