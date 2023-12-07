Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,763.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,522,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,243,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796,752 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $96,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after buying an additional 7,516,372 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $82,309,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,998,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

