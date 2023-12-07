Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Stock Position Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Doximity worth $19,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 50,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $61,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,397.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $104,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Price Performance

Doximity stock opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Doximity from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Doximity from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

