discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

discoverIE Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 672 ($8.49) on Thursday. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 586 ($7.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 958 ($12.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £647.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,045.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 637.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 740.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSCV shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

