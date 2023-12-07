discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.75

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2023

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCVGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

discoverIE Group Stock Performance

Shares of DSCV stock opened at GBX 672 ($8.49) on Thursday. discoverIE Group has a 12-month low of GBX 586 ($7.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 958 ($12.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £647.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,045.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 637.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 740.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSCV shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($13.01) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on discoverIE Group

About discoverIE Group

(Get Free Report)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

See Also

Dividend History for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Receive News & Ratings for discoverIE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for discoverIE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.