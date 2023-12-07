Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (DDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on February 1st

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock opened at 25.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of 25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of 25.70. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a 12-month low of 24.82 and a 12-month high of 26.35.

