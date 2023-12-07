dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 7th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $31.81 million and approximately $2,511.62 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.73 or 0.00168499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00013966 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00008775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000048 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,881,224 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00512145 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,357.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.