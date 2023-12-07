Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,235 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $64,894.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Castle Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.97.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Castle Biosciences
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Dave & Buster’s 30% upside is still in PLAY
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Disney dividend is back as big investors press for board changes
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 14 best consumer staples dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.