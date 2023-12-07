Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,235 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $64,894.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,798.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.13. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The business had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 31.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 203,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 29.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 112.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 289,252 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

