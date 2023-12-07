Cronos (CRO) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and $19.72 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cronos has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0932 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00022282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

