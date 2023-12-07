Critical Analysis: Middleby (MIDD) & Its Rivals

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) is one of 177 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Industrial Machinery” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Middleby to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Middleby has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middleby’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Middleby and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Middleby $4.06 billion $436.57 million 15.66 Middleby Competitors $4.41 billion $395.34 million -230.70

Analyst Recommendations

Middleby’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Middleby. Middleby is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Middleby and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middleby 0 1 6 0 2.86 Middleby Competitors 1071 4259 5587 77 2.42

Middleby presently has a consensus price target of $162.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.53%. As a group, “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies have a potential upside of 15.99%. Given Middleby’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Middleby is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Middleby shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Middleby shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Specialty Industrial Machinery” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Middleby and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middleby 11.28% 17.52% 7.43% Middleby Competitors -9.50% -12.98% 1.30%

Summary

Middleby beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions. The Food Processing Equipment Group segment provides batch, baking, proofing, conveyor belt, and continuous processing ovens; frying and automated thermal processing systems; tumblers, massagers, grinders, slicers, reduction and emulsion systems, mixers, formers, and blenders; battering, breading, and seeding equipment; water cutting systems, food presses, food suspension equipment, filling and depositing solutions, and forming equipment; and food safety, food handling, freezing, and defrosting and packaging equipment for customers producing hot dog, dinner sausage, poultry, and lunchmeat, as well as bakery products. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment offers kitchen equipment comprising cookers, stoves, cooktops, microwaves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, undercounter refrigeration, wine cellars, ice machines, beer dispensers, mixers, rotisseries, and ventilation and outdoor cooking equipment. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Elgin, Illinois.

