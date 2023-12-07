Credit Suisse AG Has $12.62 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,704 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Bath & Body Works worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 248.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.81.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.73.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

