Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Valmont Industries worth $13,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,090,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $945,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMI opened at $218.62 on Thursday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $341.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.41.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VMI. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

