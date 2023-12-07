Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAPM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.24 on December 14th

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.244 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

