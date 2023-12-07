Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1498 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05.

CLPBY opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.54. Coloplast A/S has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $14.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $815.00.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

