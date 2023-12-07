Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1498 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This is an increase from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

Shares of CLPBY opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CLPBY. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coloplast A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $815.00.

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

