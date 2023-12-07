Cibc World Market Inc. Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,087,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 136.1% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 88.5% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth $12,739,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $200.68 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $262.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.54.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.05 per share, with a total value of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

