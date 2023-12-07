Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 26,540 Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Cibc World Market Inc. lessened its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,540 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SILJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

