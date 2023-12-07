Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 26,377 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,614 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 26,377 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AU. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AU stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.24. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.26.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

